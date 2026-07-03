Ghost Loft

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The best place for new music? That'd have to be in the mix. DJs spend a lot of their time searching for the perfect beat... then placing it right alongside the other perfect beats in their repertoire. You know how it goes. This week's batch of the best mixes finds some of the world's best selectors providing their eternal quests in their desired genres in the best way they know how. All you have to do is follow their selection(s). Fair trade, right?
khrisd
If you've been following DAD since day one, you know we love to talk about the intersection of hip-hop and electronic music every time we get a chance
jakel

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Juice Wrld
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Juice WRLD Estate Sued by Producer Over "Scared of Love"

Juice WRLD's mother and estate are being sued by producer Ghost Loft. The producer alleges that Juice ripped off his beat for "So High" on "Scared of Love."

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1875 days ago
Not Available Lead
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Premiere: Watch Ghost Loft's Visualizer for "Rolling Man"

Plus, stream his 'Chocolate Haze' EP now.

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