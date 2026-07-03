The best place for new music? That'd have to be in the mix. DJs spend a lot of their time searching for the perfect beat... then placing it right alongside the other perfect beats in their repertoire. You know how it goes. This week's batch of the best mixes finds some of the world's best selectors providing their eternal quests in their desired genres in the best way they know how. All you have to do is follow their selection(s). Fair trade, right?khrisd
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Los Angeles' own double-named Penthouse Penthouse is next up in the DAD Mix series. The duo already made their DAD debut this year when they first unljakel
If you've been following DAD since day one, you know we love to talk about the intersection of hip-hop and electronic music every time we get a chancejakel
Netflix's acclaimed new series, 'The Haunting of Hill House,' is the perfect binge for Halloweentime. That said, here are the show's scariest moments, in GIFs.Frazier Tharpe