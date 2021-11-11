Juice WRLD’s second posthumous album, Fighting Demons, is set to arrive next month.

The release was announced in a 43-second trailer posted on the late rapper’s social media accounts Thursday afternoon. It’ll come more than two years after Juice—born Jarad Anthony Higgins—died from an accidental overdose at age 21.

“You are not your struggles. Addiction, anxiety, depression do not define you,” a message reads at the top of the video. ”One of the greatest artists of our generation shared his own battle.”

The trailer, which is soundtracked by Juice’s “Already Dead” cut, features clips of the rapper on the road, greeting fans, recording in the studio, as well as opening up about his own mental health struggles and his goal to help others in similar situations.

“Me talking about certain things can help somebody else ...” he says in the video. “If you feel like you have anxiety or depression, they’re gonna look at you like you’re crazy. That’s not how it should be, but that’s how it is, and that needs to change.”

Fighting Demons marks Juice’s first full-length release since last year’s Legends Never Die. About a year after its release, Lil Bibby—the head of Grade A Productions—announced Juice’s next effort would be split into three releases; the first of which was reportedly titled The Party Never Ends.

“It’s 3 parts to the album,” he wrote in a tweet that was quickly deleted. “First part of the album is 90% done, jus waiting on [Travis Scott] spam him!”

Juice’s camp didn’t reveal too many details about Fighting Demons, including song titles or featured artists. It’s also unclear if the project underwent a name change from “The Party Never Ends” or if it’s something entirely different.

“There was nothing Jarad Juice WRLD’ Higgins enjoyed more than delivering new music to his millions of fans around the world,” Grade A and Juice’s mom, Carmela Wallace, wrote in a statement. “He left behind an astonishingly deep catalog of music that will ensure his fans will have new songs to listen to for years to come [...] Today we announce that we will commemorate his upcoming birthday (Dec. 2) with a new album Fighting Demons on Dec 10th. We encourage all of you who struggle with addiction and mental illness to never give up the fight. We continue to extend free support to you via the fund created in his honor: LiveFree999.org.”

You can check out the trailer below. Fighting Demons will drop Dec. 10.

The JUICE WRLD: Into The Abyss documentary will premiere on HBO on Dec. 16. The film, directed by Tommy Oliver, will provide an inside look into the rapper’s rise to stardom and will include never-before-seen footage, previously unreleased music, and interviews with industry figures.