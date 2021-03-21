Joey Badass has vowed never to return to Disney World.

On Saturday, the Pro Era rapper took to Instagram to share his tense interaction with theme park employees, after his relative was allegedly denied entry due to COVID-19 safety policies. Joey claimed that his autistic cousin wasn’t allowed into Disney World because he refused to wear a mask. He explained that the child doesn’t like wearing a protective face-covering because it makes him feel as though he is suffocating.

“… The child also has no idea why it is even a requirement. Not to mention that, kids under 2, doesn’t have to wear a mask,” Joey captioned the video, which showed three employees. “These guys have completely ruined my family’s trip.”

Disney World in Orlando, Florida, resumed operations in summer 2020 with COVID-19 restrictions, including a mask requirement for all cast members and guests who are ages 2 and up. Per the theme park’s website:

Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) and Cast Members. Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) and Cast Members, including those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. Please bring your own face coverings and wear them at all times, except when dining or swimming.

Joey said he and about 30 members of his family had gone to Disney World to celebrate his daughter’s birthday, but the incident completely ruined their plans.

“… They turned my lil cousin away, can’t even enjoy this experience anymore,” he wrote.

Per TMZ, Disney has yet to comment.