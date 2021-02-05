J.I.D has enlisted the help of Denzel Curry for the remix of the Dreamville rapper’s track “Bruuuh.”

Originally appearing as a loosie on Soundcloud four years ago, the song sees the two rappers join forces for the first time since Curry’s 2018 song “SIRENS | Z1RENZ.” In addition to “Bruuuh” (Remix), J.I.D has also made his other tracks “Cludder” and “Ballads” with Conway the Machine available for streaming.

J.I.D’s last full-length solo release was 2018’s DiCaprio 2, the follow-up to 2017’s The Never Story. Additionally, he’s also featured on the compilation album Revenge of the Dreams III—which earned him two Grammy nominations—and his collective Spillage Village released 2020’s Spilligion. J.I.D has also recently hinted at releasing his next project.

Listen to “Bruuuh” (Remix) at the top or below via Spotify.