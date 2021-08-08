Jessie J has shared a heartfelt apology to Nicki Minaj after the rapper called her out for getting the origin story of their 2014 hit Bang Bang wrong.

In a recent interview with Glamour, the 33-year-old singer revealed that Max Martin shopped the song around to both her and Ariana Grande, and that the duo decided to just do it together.

“I recorded the first verse, and then Nicki was played it in the studio and was like, ‘I’ve gotta jump on this,’” Jessie told the magazine. “We didn’t go to her and ask; she wanted to do it. I’ll never forget: I was in my bedroom in my flat in London, and I got sent the version with Nicki on it. I just sat at the end of the bed holding my phone, staring at the floor, going, ‘How the fuck did I land this?’”

Shortly after the interview was published, Minaj disputed Jessie’s account of how the track came together, claiming that she was asked and paid by her label to get on it.

“Babe @JessieJ I didn’t hear the song & ask 2get on it,” Nicki wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “The label asked me2get on it & paid me. How would I have heard the song? Chiiille what am I the damn song monitor?”

Jessie clarlu caught wind of Minaj’s tweets, and penned an apology to the rapper over their misunderstanding.

“From the moment I met you to now I have shown you nothing but love and gratitude for how f***ing blessed I was to have you and @arianagrande who btw wrote Bang Bang with the insanely talented Max Martin which I found out today. Jesus. What a day. Sorry Ari. I never knew. Wild,” she wrote in a lengthy post.

“I’m the first person to admit Bang Bang would NEVER have been what it was without you guys,” Jessie continued. “I’m sorry I got the story wrong all these years, I was told you heard the song and wanted to be on it by someone clearly gassing me up at the label. Thank you for clarifying I was wrong on that.”

Check out Jessie J’s full apology to Nicki Minaj up top.