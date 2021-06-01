Jeezy has a long (and sometimes troubled) history with the city of Detroit. And after a scheduled appearance in the city didn’t go as some fans had hoped, Jeezy felt the need to clarify what happened.

On Saturday, the rapper revealed that he would be in Detroit to give out bikes to underserved children at the Coleman Young Playfield. He was then scheduled to make an appearance at an event in Corktown’s Corner Ballpark to promote vaccinations in the city.

According to the flyer Jeezy posted, the rapper was seemingly part of the “special performances” that were going to be held. However, fans were disappointed to see Jeezy just stand during the day party and not perform—especially since they reportedly paid money to attend the event.

This prompted Jeezy to take to social media, where he responded to the wave of backlash. In a series of videos, Jeezy explained that the event was “unorganized, understaffed, and chaos.” He also stated that contractually he was only there to do his philanthropic duties and make an appearance at the day party. It was never supposed to be billed as a concert, he explained.

“You know I have to send a PSA out to my city, my second home, Detroit,” Jeezy said in the clip. “So listen, this how it go. I came to the city to give away a thousand bikes to a thousand kids. That was my initiative and we did that and it was very successful, so shout out to everybody that came through.”

He went on to explain that his appearance at the day party was never meant to be a performance.

“Now, this day party, which was a day party and not a performance. A day party, contractually, in the contract it says, ‘day party.’ I just wanted to pull up and see my people real quick,” he explained. “Get in and get out. It was unorganized, understaffed, and chaos. I got there, nobody knew what to do. They wanted to put me in the skybox for me to watch the crowd from there. Absolutely not. I got my crew together, we walked down to the bleachers so we could see the people.”