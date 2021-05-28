At the Robin Hood Foundation charity’s annual investors conference next month, Jay-Z plans to speak in front of some of Wall Street’s biggest executives.

CNBC reports that organizers of the event say Jay-Z will address the executives in a speech that will cover his business moves, and will particularly focus on how he uses data to make more informed investments. Prior to the report, Jay was not publicly announced as part of the list of speakers at the event, which is hosted by NYC poverty-fighting organization the Robin Hood Foundation. The charity is often considered a favorite among Wall Street executives.

The conference will be hosted virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will take place on June 16 as part of a fundraiser for the charity. Other topics Jay may cover during his speech include his work with criminal justice advocacy group Reform Alliance, which he co-found with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and his recent $302 million deal to sell a majority stake in Tidal to Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s company Square.

“We are especially excited to welcome Jay-Z, one of the greatest entrepreneurs of his generation, to speak at the conference. He exemplifies the visionary, cutting-edge investor that shares our stage each year to provide expert insights while supporting the measurable and sustainable programs Robin Hood operates to elevate New Yorkers out of poverty," shared Blue Ridge Capital founder and Robin Hood board chair John Griffin.