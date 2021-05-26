Made in America Festival is making a comeback on Sept. 4 and 5 in Philly, Jay-Z announced today.

After having to call things off in 2020 due to COVID-19, Hov’s popular music fest is celebrating its ninth edition at Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The lineup will go live shortly and early bird tickets now available here, according to Roc Nation’s Twitter account, for $99.50 (plus fees) for a two-day pass.

“We are thrilled to announce Made in America 2021 on the legendary Benjamin Franklin Parkway,” Jay said in a statement. “This year will be like no other, as Made in America celebrates 10 years of music history making moments. The artists’ performances will be even bigger and Cause Village will host a wider range of amazing philanthropic organizations. We look forward to sharing incredible memories with our festival attendees and the city of Philadelphia.”

Jay’s festival will of course be produced by Roc Nation alongside Live Nation, with the ACLU of Pennsylvania being its official charity partner. Additional net proceeds will go toward the REFORM Alliance. Cause Village, which has been at the fest since 2012, will also be present for 2021’s iteration.

Made in America kicked off in 2012 with performances by Drake, Skrillex, Jay, Odd Future, and Mariah Carey. 2019’s fest was headlined by Travis Scott and Cardi B, with Juice WRLD, Anderson .Paak, and Jorja Smith also hitting the stage.

According to a release, MIA has “generated over $135 million in economic impact for the city of Philadelphia” since launching in 2012.