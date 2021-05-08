Fresh off selling Tidal to Jack Dorsey’s Square for $350 million, Jay-Z is now entering the world of NFTs.

NFT marketplace Bitski revealed Thursday that Jay-Z is among the list of star-studded backers who invested $19 million in the San Francisco-based startup. The team of investors also includes Roc Nation Co-Founder Jay Brown, Troy Carter, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, and 3LAU.

Bitski’s new investors also include Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), including the firm’s Cultural Leadership Fund; Marcy Ventures; Metapurse, purchasers of Beeple’s $69m NFT sold at Christie’s; Andrew Gertler’s AG Ventures, Trevor McFedries (Creator of Miquela); Night Media (MrBeast), Serena Williams, Wendi Murdoch and senior executives across TikTok, Snapchat, Twitter, 100 Thieves, Adobe, and more, with continued support from Kindred Ventures and Galaxy Digital.

The news arrives just days after Bitski partnered with Adidas and No. 1 NFL draft pick Trevor Lawrence to release an NFT collection of 3D animated trading cards.

Describing itself as the “Shopify for NFTs,” Bitski aims to provide an easy platform for brands, game developers and consumers to create, buy and sell digital goods.