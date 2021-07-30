Jay-Z is looking to give New York City’s food and nightlife industry a boost by hiring 100 new staff at his 40/40 Club.

As the venue is looking to reopen soon, Hov has issued an open call for bartenders, and food and beverage servers who will demonstrate their skills during auditions, participate in interviews, and apply for the available roles, according to Page Six. The open call is set to happen from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET between July 31 and Aug. 1 at the Madison Square restaurant.

“We’re thrilled to add a jolt to New York City’s restaurant and nightlife industry with the creation of these 100 new jobs,” 40/40 manager Candice Williams exclusively told Complex. “It has been a challenging stretch for bartenders and servers, but we’re looking forward to evaluating candidates this weekend and giving opportunities to some of the best and brightest talent.”

The rapper will also reportedly pay employees $20 per hour plus tips, more than New York City’s $15 per hour minimum wage plus tips. 40/40 is slated to reopen on Aug. 4 and will commemorate its 18th year.

A source told the outlet that Hov’s plot to reopen is him “attempting to stimulate the food and nightlife economy in NYC.” The 40/40 Club is a popular spot for celebrities like Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Mary J. Blige, among others.