Looking back at the history of 90s rap stardom, there was one ad spot that was reserved for only the top-shelf talent: St Ides. The alcohol brand tapped Wu-Tang Clan, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Nate Dogg and many more of the best from the early-mid ‘90s to not only appear in commercials, but pen original tracks listing the many benefits of St Ides brew.

Looking back at the lineage of classic west coast artists, and looking at the rap landscape in 2021, one particular rapper stands out as a perfect brand spokesman for St Ides. Today, Compton’s own Jay Worthy dropped a mix ST. LGND 94 alongside a new apparel capsule collection with St Ides.

The ST LGND 94 mix is available on streaming platforms now, blending new material with soundbites from the era, as Worthy raps over familiar samples and instrumentals including Wu-Tang’s “Winter Warz”.

The apparel collection is available now on www.stides94.com.