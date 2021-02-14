Janet Jackson took to social media Saturday, to deliver a heartfelt message to her fans after her 1986 album, Control, reached No.1 on Apple’s top U.S Pop Album charts.

“I was at home just the other day by myself and I began to cry,” the Grammy-winning artist said in an Instagram video. “I was crying because I was so thankful for all that God has blessed me with, all that he has given me. I’m so thankful for him being in my life. And I am so thankful for all of you being in my life. You’re so special to me.”

She acknowledged the milestone toward the end of the video, insisting she never thought it would happen.

“I want to thank all of you for making Control number one once again after 35 years,” she continued. “I never, never in a million years, I would never think that this would happen. I really appreciate you and I love you so, so much. Thank you.”

You can watch the full message below.

Earlier this week, Justin Timberlake issued a public apology to his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears as well as Jackson, admitting he had “failed” both entertainers in the past.

The apology to Jackson was prompted by the renewed backlash over his handling of their 2004 Super Bowl halftime show performance, in which Timberlake tugged at Jackson’s costume causing her left breast to be exposed. The so-called “wardrobe malfunction” is said to have had a long-lasting negative effect on Jackson’s career, while Timberlake was left pretty much unscathed throughout the following years. Many people have continued to criticize the former *NSYNC member for allowing Jackson to take the fall as he experienced growing success. Timberlake acknowledged his privilege and the ways he could’ve handled the situation much better.

“I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right,” Timberlake wrote on Friday. “I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.” He continued: “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed. I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be a part of and grow from.”

Jackson has yet to directly respond to Timberlake’s message.