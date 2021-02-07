Whether he needed it or not, The Weeknd received the help of Late Late Show host James Corden with his Super Bowl LV halftime show performance.

Through the use of some unorthodox and probably unnecessary techniques, Corden prepared the “Blinding Lights” singer for that moment when he takes the field at Raymond James Stadium later tonight. While The Weeknd wasn’t quite receptive to Corden’s unusual methods, they ultimately managed to (sort of) win him over. Watch the above video to see what it took for the recently Golden Globes-nominated multi-hyphenate to get The Weeknd’s head in the game.

In the days leading up to his halftime performance, The Weeknd hinted that he will keep with the theme that he’s been working on in conjunction with After Hours, but doesn’t plan on pushing the envelope. “I definitely want to be respectful to the viewers at home,” he told Variety. “I will still incorporate some of the storyline [from the videos]—it’s a very cohesive story I’m telling throughout this year, so the story will continue, but we definitely will keep it PG for the families. I’ll do my best.”

If you want to take more of a vested interest in The Weeknd’s halftime performance, Vegas has a number of prop bets that range from guessing how many songs he will be playing to predicting which track he will play first and last.

The Weeknd recently announced new dates for his After Hours Tour, which kicks off in Vancouver in January 2022 and concludes its North America run on May 1 before spanning the rest of the globe for the next three months.