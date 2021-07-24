Nearly 15 years after his death, James Brown’s family has finally reached a settlement deal over his estate.

The Associated Press reports that David Black, the attorney representing Brown’s estate, has confirmed a settlement was reached on July 9, though the details of the agreement were not made public.

Brown’s estate has been troubled with dozens of lawsuits ever since his death at the age of 73 on Christmas Day in 2006. Countless people have tried to lay claim to the Godfather of Soul’s assets, which courts have estimated to be worth anything from $5 million to more than $100 million.

The fight over Brown’s estate even spilled over into what to do with his body. Family members fought over the remains for more than two months, leaving Brown’s body, still inside a gold casket, sitting in cold storage in a funeral home. Brown was eventually buried in Beech Island, South Carolina, at the home of one of his daughters.

According to the New York Times, Brown’s children are expected to gain the copyright termination rights for his publishing deals. Meanwhile, Billboard reports that several of Brown’s children and grandchildren are likely to split up termination rights on the copyright to his 900 compositions.

Brown was renowned for hundreds of iconic musical works including hits like “I Feel Good” and “A Man’s World,” and was known around the world for his flashy performances and dynamic stage presence.