James Blake has a new album called Friends That Break Your Heart on the way this September, and to mark the announcement he’s shared the first single “Say What You Will.”

The new single is accompanied by a hilarious music video starring Blake and Finneas, Billie Eilish’s brother and musical collaborator. Kicking off with Blake celebrating his sole Grammy win, only to see Finneas struggling to carry his plethora of awards, the video sees Blake subjected to constant reminders of Finneas’ success over his own. There’s even a scene where Finneas pisses on James Blake’s foot, which isn’t exactly what one might expect to see in a music video for such a pretty song.

Featuring Blake’s distinctive voice over a dreamy and breezy instrumental, “Say What You Will” was premiered by Annie Mac on BBC Radio 1 on Thursday.

“The song is about finding peace with who you are and where you’re at regardless of how well other people seem to be doing,” said Blake upon releasing the track. “Comparison really is the thief of joy.”

“Say What You Will” is taken from Blake’s upcoming album Friends That Break Your Heart, which follows his Before and Covers EPs from 2020. Due to drop on Sept. 10, the album will feature appearances from SZA, J.I.D, SwaVay, and Monica Martin. His last full-length release, 2019’s celebrated Assume Form, featured appearances from the likes of Travis Scott, Rosalía, and André 3000.

Watch the video for “Say What You Will” above.