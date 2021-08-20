With just a week to go until the release of CTV3 Day Trippers Edition, Jaden Smith has further teased the release with his new track “Summer.”

Emulating the warmer months of the year, the breezy new track makes good on its title with a late-night summer vibe. The track is the most recent preview of the follow-up to August 2020’s CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3, which saw Jaden team up with the likes of Justin Bieber and Raury. He previously shared “Bye” in June, and indicated that Day Trippers Edition will feature guest appearances from Joey Badass, Teo, and Babe Rainbow among others.

Upon releasing “Summer,” Jaden broke down what the album means to him in a post on Instagram.

“I really don’t know what to say,” he said alongside a picture of the cover art. “Making this album has really been one of the hardest things I’ve ever put myself through. This is for the Day Trippers and all the lonely hearts I love you and we won’t be crying forever.”

Listen to “Summer”—not to be confused with Jaden’s 2019 Willow Smith collab “Summertime in Paris”—above. CTV3 Day Trippers Edition arrives Aug. 27.