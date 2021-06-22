Jaden Smith has delivered his new single “Bye” just as summer officially arrives.

On the Lido-produced song, Jaden talks to a past lover who has moved on to a new relationship. The track will appear on his forthcoming follow-up to August 2020’s CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3, with this iteration titled CTV3 Day Trippers Edition and featuring guest appearances from Justin Bieber, Joey Badass, ¿Téo?, and Babe Rainbow.

“I was sad when I made this song, but I’m happy it’s out,” Jaden said in a statement. “Welcome to CTV3, welcome to trippy summer. It was the time of our lives.”

The song follows his recent self-directed video for his song “Photograph,” which spotlights Jaden as he struggles with heartbreak. The track was included Cool Tape Vol. 3.

