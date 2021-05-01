Jack Harlow is safe.

The Courier-Journal reports a shooting happened inside Vibes Restaurant and Lounge that left a woman dead and a man injured. The Friday party was associated with the 2021 Kentucky Derby Kickoff, which took place on Saturday (May 1).

LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers responded just before 1:30 a.m. to the reported shooting at Vibes. The woman with a gunshot wound was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man who was also shot was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Smiley said.

TMZ obtained footage of Jack Harlow attending the club. An attendee was filming Harlow, who was hanging out near the stage, when an altercation seems to unfold between a woman and at least one man. A few seconds later, you hear a gunshot and see people scrambling to find the exit.



TMZ says Harlow’s reps confirmed that he wasn’t harmed.

“Authorities say the club was well attended at the time of the incident however there were no other injuries,” Smiley said to The Courier-Journal. “The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation and believe both shootings took place inside the venue. There are no suspects or arrests as of this writing.”