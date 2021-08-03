Just two days after teasing the track’s existence, Jack Harlow has teamed up with Pooh Shiesty for their new collaboration “SUVs (Black on Black).”

Harlow opens the guitar-influenced production with a catchy hook: “All my brags turn to facts/All my hundreds turn to racks/All my ladies turn to snacks/SUVs black on black/I was fuckin’ up but now I’m back on track.”

After handling the opening verse as well, Jack tosses it to Shiesty, who closes things out with a scene-stealing verse of his own.

“SUVs (Black on Black)” is the second time in as many weeks that Harlow has collaborated with another rising hip-hop star, as the new song arrives just 10 days after his guest appearance on Lil Nas X’s buzzy single “Industry Baby.”

Jack spoke with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about “SUVs,” saying, “The reason I wanted to work with Pooh is I had been listening to a lot of him. Right around when we made this song, and he’s just one of those fresh voices this year and I feel like he and I are just kind of rising at this similar time. We’re both hot artists and it felt like it made sense. ... You know, there’s certain beats you feel like only certain artists can get on, but this felt like something for him. I knew he would eat this, so it just made sense, and it felt organic because we had just started getting cool, and I had a record for him.”

Meanwhile, Shiesty is still being held at Miami’s Federal Detention Center. A federal judge has ordered that the 21-year-old rapper remain behind bars without bond as he awaits trial on robbery and firearms charges, which stem from an October 2020 incident in which the rapper and two associates allegedly shot and robbed two individuals from whom they were purchasing cannabis and high-end sneakers.

A few weeks ago Harlow announced the Crème de la Crème Tour presented by Rolling Loud and Live Nation. Kicking off in Orlando, Florida on Sept. 8, the nationwide headlining trek will run through the fall, concluding in Indianapolis, Indiana on Nov. 19.

Check out Harlow’s upcoming tour dates below, and stream his collaboration with Shiesty above, as well as on all major platforms.