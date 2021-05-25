After landing all 12 of his The-Off Season tracks within the top 40 of Billboard’s Hot 100 this week, J. Cole is surely applying some pressure to the game.

On Tuesday, the MC dropped his new video for “Applying Pressure,” a standout cut from his chart-topping record The Off-Season, which debuted at No. 1 this week. “Applying Pressure” itself debuted at No. 13 on the charts this week, and currently stands as the album’s fifth most popular track charting-wise.

The clip, directed by Scott Lazer, follows Cole as he bounces through a parking garage, a moving subway and an empty basketball court— emulating the album cover for his latest release. Lazer has worked with Cole in the past, as well as with Daniel Caesar, Tierra Whack, BJ The Chicago Kid, Ari Lennox, J.I.D and others.

In the new video, fans see a special appearance from New York’s Dave East early on as Cole drops his name. “My latest speeches sound like they was released by David East (What up, East?)/Verses hit hard, never pitched hard or played the streets,” he raps.

Throughout the clip, the North Carolina rapper dances around in a large coat and Dreamville hoodie, at one point spitting in front of a pretty sky and a busy cityscape.

Check out Cole’s latest video above.