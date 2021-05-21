Fresh off releasing his sixth studio album, The Off-Season, and making his professional basketball debut, J. Cole is joining superproducers Timbaland, Mike Will Made It, Mike Dean, and Scott Storch at Beatclub, a soon-to-launch marketplace for beats and loops where licensing and terms are negotiated.

“We are proud to have J. Cole join Beatclub,” Timbaland said in a statement. “He has made a massive impact on many music creators through his work not only as an artist, but also as a songwriter, producer, beat maker and label executive (Dreamville). Having Cole partner with Beatclub to sell his beats as a producer on our platform opens the doors to millions of other creators looking to do business this way. We look forward to working with J. Cole, Ib, and the rest of the Dreamville team to ensure that they can build another revenue stream while also helping them continue their legacy in the music creation space.”

Scheduled to launch this summer, Beatclub will allow “creators to keep 100% of their music rights and 100% of their revenue, set their own terms for pricing, retain their publishing splits and royalties, and doesn’t take any additional income from subscribers,” Variety reports.

“Beatclub wants to make it easy for you to make your own music,” Timbaland told Flaunt magazine in April. “We’re going to be the creative hub of the music industry.”

The platform has also collaborated with Native Instruments on a custom, ultra limited-edition midi keyboard that dropped last month: the Beatclub Komplete Kontrol M32 midi controller, complete with Timbaland’s own molten blue color design.

“It’s gonna be cool as a spot you can buy and sell drum sounds, samples for your synth, loops and there’s a publishing part that’s being built into it, like a one-stop shop,” Mike Dean told Variety in January. “It’s not something I would think of doing but I want to try and make it easier for people to access my tracks.”