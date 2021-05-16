Just six days after signing a three-to-six game contract with the Basketball Africa League’s Rwanda’s Patriots B.B.C., J. Cole officially made his professional basketball debut on Sunday against Nigeria’s Rivers Hoopers.

Fans can also catch the action on ESPN News and ESPN+.

It didn’t take long for the 36-year-old rapper to score his first career points. A few minutes after checking into the game, Cole got his first bucket as a professional basketball player off a put-back layup in transition.

Cole got on the board again in the second quarter, scoring his third point off a technical free throw.

On Friday (May 14), the Basketball Africa League’s official Instagram account shared a video of the Fayetteville native participating in a scrimmage with his teammates against the River Hoopers, a Nigerian team.

Cole’s professional basketball debut arrives just two days after the release of his sixth studio album, The Off-Season. During Sunday’s game, PoiZon Ivy The DJ made sure to capitalize accordingly, playing Cole’s latest project throughout the arena while he was on the court.

