J Balvin has announced the release date for his new album, as well as shared a new track giving fans a glimpse at what’s to come.

The new album, Balvin’s first since last year’s Colores, is titled Jose and is slated to arrive on Sept. 10. Coinciding with the album tease is the official video for “Que Locura,” directed by Jose Emilio Sagaró. The video opens on an art museum label, which sets up the main aspect of the visual, i.e. Balvin and a crew of others “on display” in a gallery.

“Special release tonight,” Sagaró said ahead of the song and video’s release Thursday night. “One of my favorite songs this year.”

Up top, catch the new video in full. And below, grab the song—which counts Diplo as one of its producers—on Spotify:

In recent months, Balvin has linked up with Skrillex and Skepta for a pair of new tracks, the latter of which appeared on an EP that also featured Kid Cudi and JAE5. In June, Balvin recruited Jay Wheeler for “Otro Fili,” which also boasted a video helmed by “Que Locura” director Sagaró.

Earlier this summer, Balvin joined Complex’s Speedy Norman for an hour-long 360 interview during which he detailed his recently released documentary and spoke candidly about becoming a father.

Balvin also reflected on his experience with recovering from COVID-19, revealing that—at one point—he “thought I was going to die.”

Revisit the full interview below.