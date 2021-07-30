Last week, Skepta announced the release of a new project, All In, promising a couple of big-name collaborations. Lead single “Nirvana”, featuring J Balvin, dropped last night (along with some very high-end visuals) and the EP followed shortly after.

In addition to the J Balvin team-up, the Tottenham titan also called on Teezee and Kid Cudi for “Peace Of Mind” (which is already proving an early fan favourite).

However, on the production side of things, he’s kept a pretty tight circle. JAE5 handles the beat for “Nirvana” and Josh Faulkner co-produces on “Peace Of Mind”, but the rest of it comes from Skepta himself with the exception of two tracks—“Bellator” and “Eyes On Me”—which he produced with none other than “Shutdown” architect Ragz Originale.

Back in March, when Skepta joined JAE5 for his “Dimension” single and video with Rema, Skepta posted a cryptic Instagram story that suggested he would be retiring later this year. “This Jae5 song/video featuring Rema and myself was recorded and shot last year in Ghana. I have one more song with Bando & L’s that we also recorded in 2020. After we drop that I’m out..”

In a later post, he added, “Any verses of mine you hear this year, we all recorded last year. I’ve stopped recording 2021.”

Whether this EP is part of that last batch of music or something new isn’t entirely clear, but it’s worth pointing out the Bandokay and Double Lz collab has yet to surface. Hopefully, this isn’t the last we’ll hear from Skepta before he switches to the fashion game full-time.