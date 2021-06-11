J Balvin has recruited Puerto Rican artist Jay Wheeler for the new song and video “Otro Fili.”

The Jose-Emilio Sagaró-directed video highlights a man who starts unraveling after he loses his love, a song that Balvin and Wheeler collaborated on after Balvin reached out to Wheeler as a fan of his music. Sagaró also directed the video for “¿Que Más Pues?”, Balvin’s last collaboration with Argentinian singer María Becerra.

Balvin has had a big year, following his recent win at the iHeartRadio Music Awards for Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year, a third sold-out weekend of his NEÓN festival in Las Vegas, and the release of his Amazon Prime Video documentary, The Boy From Medellín. Balvin is also set to headline Governor’s Ball in September.

In a recent sit down with Complex’s Speedy Morman, Balvin spoke more about his new doc and why he’s low key about his successes. He explained that many Colombian artists who have bragged about their wealth have ended up “kidnapped or killed.” He continued, “I’ve seen people that were kidnapped or robbed in Colombia because they didn’t say thank you to the right person. I feel really protected. I don’t have bodyguards, I don’t like bodyguards.” He added, “I don’t like somebody to be around me all the time. … I make my own protection.”

Watch the video for “Otro Fili” at the top.