Isaiah Rashad is set to release his long-awaited new album The House Is Burning later this week, and the anticipation builds now that he’s detailed the tracklist and features.

In a post on Instagram, the TDE artist revealed that fans can expect to hear Lil Uzi Vert, SZA, Jay Rock, Smino, Duke Deuce, Jay Worthy, Doechii, Kal Banx, YGTUT, and 6lack on the record. On the production side of things, there’s Kenny Beats, Devin Malik, and Kal Banx, among others.

Rashad first officially unveiled the project, which is the follow-up to his 2016 effort The Sun’s Tirade, earlier this month alongside the cover art.