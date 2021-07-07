Isaiah Rashad has just revealed the cover art and release date of his upcoming album, The House Is Burning. The project is due out on July 30.

Rashad initially announced the coming of his album back in May with a cover story for Fader. In the story, Rashad described how his battles with addiction stopped him from making music for a while, and he eventually had to be checked into rehab.

“I was really disgruntled,” he explained. “Instead of just explaining myself, I just assumed that n***as knew. Or I would just be drunk spazzing. And nobody hears that. They just hear that you’re drunk. You know they called me Bobby Brown? That shit hurt the fuck out of my feelings. That’s the worst type of vibe ever.”

Rashad explained how TDE founder Top Dawg ended up checking him into rehab when he realized the rapper's unproductivity was not due to laziness.

“If I drink a small quantity of alcohol, I can find myself going back to the store like a zombie for more,” he said. “It’s some shit that a lot of people don’t understand. A lot of people think it’s like a game. I didn’t know how strong alcoholism is either. But you really can’t fuck around with that shit if you know that you have it in the family.”

Rashad ushered in the beginning of his album rollout with his first single, “Lay Wit Ya” featuring Duke Deuce, and “Headshots (4r Da Locals).” In an interview with Complex, he said that “Headshots” is one of his favorite songs off the new album.

You can watch that entire Complex News interview down below.