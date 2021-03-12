Electronic artist and producer Illenium has shared his collaborative song “First Time” featuring Iann Dior.

The DJ is gearing up to release a new album. “I’ve been singing ‘First Time’ in my head ever since I first started working on it,” Illenium said of the song. “I’m such a huge fan of iann and this tune is such a dope blend of my favorite sounds right now.”

Iann Dior added, “I’ve been following Illenium’s music for a long time. It’s so dope to have the opportunity to collaborate with someone so talented and dedicated. I think ‘First Time’ is a perfect mix of our own styles and it’s something the fans are gonna love.”

The track arrives after the success of Illenium’s “Nightlight,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Dance/Mix Show Airplay Chart. The Denver artist also recently released his song “Hearts on Fire” with Dabin and Lights.

Listen to “First Time” above.