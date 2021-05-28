Florida rapper Hotboii has linked with Future for the new song and video “Nobody Special.”

The video shows the two rappers partying with a bunch of women, as both of them rap, “If you stand for nothing, you fall for anything/I almost said I loved her, I told her anything.”

The song is Hotboii’s second new single following the arrival of February’s “Fuck Shit” and last year’s projects Double O Baby and Kut da Fan On. “Kut Da Fan On, I was really in album mode,” Hotboii told Complex last September. “It’s like, ‘Okay, every song you make right now got to be based off your story. You got to let these folks feel you on every song.’ I ain’t going to lie, when I dropped that, I didn’t think it was going to hit the charts or anything it was going to do, man. Because that’s my first one. I didn’t think it was going to get that big or crazy. It still on charts right now to this day.”

Hotboii is also gearing up to perform at Rolling Loud Miami this year, which takes place July 23 to 25.

Watch the video for “Nobody Special” at the top.