Hotboii

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Latest Stories

Hotboii's mugshot.
Music

Hotboii Picked Up by Police on Gun Possession and Trespassing Charges

Doral PD said they found the 25-year-old rapper with a bag containing a Glock 45 9mm handgun.

Joshua Espinoza371 days ago
Digga D 'Noughty By Nature'
Music

Digga D Drops ‘Noughty By Nature’ Mixtape f/ AJ Tracey, B-Lovee, Maverick Sabre & More

Including singles “G-Lock” with Moneybagg Yo, “Pump 101” with Still Brickin’, “What You Reckon” with B Lovee, “Hold It Down”, and “Main Road”.

James Keith1554 days ago
cop
Music

34 Arrested, Including Florida Rappers 9lokkNine and Hotboii, on Racketeering Charges

Several people have been arrested in a new racketeering bust in Orlando called "Operation X-Force," and among them are rappers 9lokkNine and Hotboii.

Jordan Rose1840 days ago
hotboii-future
Music

Premiere: Hotboii and Future Team Up for "Nobody Special" Video

Hotboii and Future connect for the Florida rapper's new song and music video for "Nobody Special." Hotboii's latest video is directed by DrewFilmedIt and Jon J.

tara mahadevan1876 days ago
Rappers to watch in 2021
Music

Rappers to Watch in 2021

Complex's picks for the rising rappers you need to look out for in 2021, including $NOT, Morray, Rubi Rose, CJ, Hotboii, and more.

Eric Skelton2004 days ago
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Hotboii
Music

Hotboii Is Next Up From Florida

Hotboii is a 20-year-old rapper from Florida who is blowing up with songs like "Don't Need Time." He sits for an interview and talks about his come-up.

Eric Wells2131 days ago

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