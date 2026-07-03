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Hotboii Picked Up by Police on Gun Possession and Trespassing Charges
Doral PD said they found the 25-year-old rapper with a bag containing a Glock 45 9mm handgun.
Digga D Drops ‘Noughty By Nature’ Mixtape f/ AJ Tracey, B-Lovee, Maverick Sabre & More
Including singles “G-Lock” with Moneybagg Yo, “Pump 101” with Still Brickin’, “What You Reckon” with B Lovee, “Hold It Down”, and “Main Road”.
34 Arrested, Including Florida Rappers 9lokkNine and Hotboii, on Racketeering Charges
Several people have been arrested in a new racketeering bust in Orlando called "Operation X-Force," and among them are rappers 9lokkNine and Hotboii.
Premiere: Hotboii and Future Team Up for "Nobody Special" Video
Hotboii and Future connect for the Florida rapper's new song and music video for "Nobody Special." Hotboii's latest video is directed by DrewFilmedIt and Jon J.
Rappers to Watch in 2021
Complex's picks for the rising rappers you need to look out for in 2021, including $NOT, Morray, Rubi Rose, CJ, Hotboii, and more.
Hotboii Is Next Up From Florida
Hotboii is a 20-year-old rapper from Florida who is blowing up with songs like "Don't Need Time." He sits for an interview and talks about his come-up.