After six years of dating, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are officially married.

The pair tied the knot at Shelton’s Tishomingo, Oklahoma ranch on Saturday, several weeks after Stefani shared that her family had thrown her a bridal shower, People reports.

The intimate wedding took place in a small chapel that Page Six reports Blake built to get married to Stefani within.

Blake and Gwen met in 2015 on NBC’s “The Voice,” where they both appeared as coaches. After Blake split with singer Miranda Lambert and Stefani called it quits with Gavin Rossdale following a 13-year marriage, the musical pair got engaged in October 2020. News of their marriage first hit when reports surfaced that they applied for a marriage license in Oklahoma, and with the looks of it, it seems they got the wedding they wanted.

“They are both ready to get married,” a source told PEOPLE in December 2020. “They don’t want a huge wedding. They want their family and close friends to attend and that’s it.”

Congrats to Blake and Gwen on tying the knot!