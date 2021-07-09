After he was hospitalized with an unknown condition earlier this week, Gunna has revealed why he needed medical care during an Instagram Live stream.

The “Drip Too Hard” rapper shared an Instagram Story post in which he was lying on a hospital bed, and in a follow-up clip, he showed Young Thug stopping by to show his support and share some gifts. On Friday, Gunna returned to Instagram looking like he’s feeling a lot better than he did in the hospital.

“I feel better, I’m out of the hospital,” he said on the stream from the back of a car, later revealing he was watching Belly. “I had fucking… pneumonia really, really bad. Health is wealth. Everybody take care of your body." The rapper clarified that he didn’t want his fans to worry about him, and that he’s already back to work. “I’m up. Album on the way, on my momma,” he said with a smile. “I’m up, letting motherfuckers know I’m up. It’s all good, y’all ain’t gotta worry.”

It remains to be seen when Gunna will release new music, but he’s already made plenty of guests appearances so far this year. He previously teased that his next release would be titled Drip Season 4, making it a sequel to his mixtape series, of which the last entry arrived in 2018. His last full-length studio album was 2020’s Wunna, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.