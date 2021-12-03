Roddy Ricch, whose sophomore album is set to arrive later this month, has been added to Gunna and Future’s Wheezy-produced collab “Too Easy.”

The original edition of the song dropped back in September and ultimately peaked at No. 38 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Stream the Roddy-featuring update up top, or grab it elsewhere via this link.

Roddy will soon give fans Live Life Fast, which features the recent single “Late at Night” and serves as the follow-up to his well-received 2019 studio debut Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial. After unveiling the new album’s cover art, Roddy later explained to fans that the image—which sees the Grammy winner behind the wheel of a car as his surroundings are blurred—is an homage to the late Nipsey Hussle.

“The Marathon Continues,” Roddy said in a tweet. “I LOVE YOU BRO.”

Live Life Fast is out Dec. 17; it’s available for pre-save/pre-add here.