The Grammys has announced all 22 artists who will perform at this year’s awards show, with Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Ricch set to take the stage, all of whom have six nominations each.

According to Billboard, other performers include Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, and Harry Styles.

However, Beyoncé—who has nine nominations, the most of any artist—isn’t scheduled to perform. This is the seventh time Swift is performing, with the singer anticipated to win Album of the Year for Folklore.

Other acts—like John Mayer, Cardi B, Eilish, Malone, and Lipa—have performed before, while some are making their debut, including Bad Bunny, BTS, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Megan, Roddy, and Lil Baby. The only Album of the Year nominees who aren’t performing are Jhené Aiko and Jacob Collier—and Cardi and Mayer are the only performers who aren’t current nominees.

The event will be hosted by Trevor Noah and take place on March 14 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. All of the performances will take place at the large venue, while other smaller venues in the area will be used to announce nominations.

The award show is set to air next Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. It will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.