Festival heads around the globe are being asked to “move the world, one action at a time” with this year’s special Global Citizen Live lineup.

On Tuesday, the international advocacy organization announced details for Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour live broadcast event boasting unique performances across six continents. Performances and related events are slated for Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe, and North and South America.

The Weeknd, Lorde, Billie Eilish, BTS, Green Day, Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Usher, Coldplay, Metallica, Lizzo, DJ Snake, Burna Boy, Davido, and Shawn Mendes are among the artists newly announced as participating in the global broadcast. Confirmed cities thus far include New York City, Paris, Los Angeles, and more. Additional performers, as well as more locations and ticketing info, will be announced soon.

“It is very important to me to be a part of this historic event to spread awareness and encourage action toward helping the people of Ethiopia during this devastating humanitarian crisis they are faced with,” the Weeknd said in a statement. “It’ll be an honor to perform and help bring support to these citizens who are suffering so severely.”

The Global Citizen Live event goes down on Sept. 25 and will be viewable via ABC, FX, Hulu, YouTube, Twitter, and additional platforms. The special broadcast is part of the Recovery Plan for the World campaign, which aims to help end COVID-19 by calling on governments—as well as philanthropists and those within the private sector—to step up with financial commitments to help kickstart a worldwide recovery process.

“We must rectify the damage done and hold world leaders and businesses accountable for ensuring that the entire world recovers from this pandemic together,” Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen, said Tuesday.