Legendary rapper Gift Of Gab, who was a member of the duo Blackalicious, has passed away at age 50, his family confirmed in a statement Friday.

“It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear brother, Timothy J. Parker a.k.a. The Gift of Gab,” his Bay Area crew Quannum announced. “Tim peacefully departed this earth to be with our ancestors on Friday, June 18, 2021. He is survived by two brothers, one sister, many nieces and nephews, countless friends, and fans across the globe. We ask that the family’s privacy is respected as we mourn the tremendous loss of our dear brother.”

Gab’s passing comes seven years after he was diagnosed with kidney failure. Following several years of undergoing dialysis multiple times a week, Gab received a new kidney in January 2020.

Gift of Gab formed Blackalicious with the DJ and producer Chief Xcel in 1992. After releasing their debut EP, Melodica, in 1994, the duo returned in 1999 with their first full-length studio album, Nia. Gab would then go on to release three solo LPs over the course of his career: 2004’s 4th Dimensional Rocketships Going Up, 2009’s Escape 2 Mars, and 2012’s The Next Logical Progression.