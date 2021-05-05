G Herbo’s legal drama continues.

On Wednesday, The Shade Room reported that the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts filed another charge against the rapper, born Herbert Wright III, for lying about his connection to one of his co-defendants in their ongoing fraud case while speaking to a federal agent.

“Herbert Wright III, a/k/a ‘Herb,’ ‘Lil Herb,’ ‘G Herbo,’ and ‘Herbert Light,’ knowingly and willfully made the following materially false, fictitious and fraudulent statements and representations in a matter within the jurisdiction of the executive branch of the Government of the United States, that is, during a voluntary interview with a special agent of the United States Secret Service and a special agent of the (FBI),” the documents read.

Authorities are accusing Herbo of lying about his relationship with Antonio Strong, who is allegedly the rapper’s friend and business associate. The prosecution claims that Herb told a federal agent he never gave Strong money or received anything of value from his co-defendant as well as denying a direct connection to Strong.

However, the FBI believes that Herbo has known Strong since 2016 and has maintained frequent contact. The FBI also alleges that Herbo gave Strong money and received “private jet charters, luxury accommodations, and exotic car rentals” from him. As a result, there is a motion to connect Herbo’s charges to the original fraud case which Herbo approved via a signed document.

G Herbo will return to court where he will defend himself against charges stemming from an alleged elaborate fraud ring in August.