Chicago rapper G Herbo has just delivered his first new music of 2021 with two hard-hitting new singles, “BreakYoSelf” and “Really Like That.”

Both of the tracks see Herbo operating in a stripped-back mode, with eerie beats and a non-stop delivery. The songs follow-up his most recent release, “Statement,” which saw him address the fraud charges leveled against him last year. No word yet on whether the songs are expected to appear on a new project later this year, but the Chicago rapper has clearly been keeping very busy.

“I ain’t drop shit since I dropped my album,” wrote Herbo on Twitter ahead of the release of the songs. “Feels like a good time to get back to it. 2 new tracks coming Friday.”

Recently, Lil Bibby indicated that he was ready to release a joint tape with G Herbo at some point in the future. “Herb hit me all the time, ‘man, we gotta put out our tape.’ And I be thinking about it, like, sometimes I be ready to just get up and do it, but I think I’mma do it this year, Vlad,” Bibby revealed. “I think I’mma do it. I’mma do it with Herb though.”

Just last month, Herbo paid respects to his childhood friend Gregory Jackson III after he was shot and killed at a barbershop in Chicago in January. “As Im writing this caption twin I ain’t even dropping tears cuz 4 what we always been stronger together & you still with me right now," Herbo wrote.

Listen to the two new songs above.