FRVRFRIDAY is back with “Time & Its Order,” a hard and hazy track reflecting the Montreal-born rapper’s love for both life on the streets and the life of luxury.

Earlier this year, FRVRFRIDAY released “PRICELESS” and “TIME FOR YOU,” two laid-back tracks that soulfully blended R&B and hip-hop together in his signature style, further creating much hype for what he was going to drop next. Now with “Time & Its Order,” FRVRFRIDAY continues to perfectly nail the sweet spot of R&B and hip-hop, but he’s switched up the the ambient production and soothing flow of his past releases for an instrumental and flow punching with more adrenaline.

The rapper explained the song’s creation to Complex: “I got in the studio and ‘Time & It’s Order’ was the first beat we played. It had this crazy energy—a real no brainer. I remember being bent about some shit someone that was close to me said about me. Hence the opening line. The rest flowed effortlessly, I was just talking to the mic as if I was talking to a homie. This is one of my favorite tracks to play before a show because it gets me and my crew in that performance mode.”

Though “Time & Its Order” is full of sweeping, Auto-Tuned shouts and delivered with a more aggressive flow than usual, FRVRFRIDAY still masterfully maintains his suave cadence for R&B. No matter how hard the verses get, he’s still uniquely able to turn the track into a smooth listen.

The most interesting part of the song is that “Time & Its Order” has a somewhat philosophical undertone, highlighting the fact that no matter what, we’re all bound to the constraints of time and order. The new track reveals that despite all the luxury FRVRFRIDAY reaches, he’ll always be bound to his street origins.