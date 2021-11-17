Ahead of the Friday release of his new album They Got Amnesia, French Montana stopped by Power 106 Los Angeles to deliver a seven-minute freestyle.

Rapping over Drake’s “No Friends in the Industry”—an interesting choice in light of news that a Drizzy collab has disappeared from the album’s tracklist—Montana opened his L.A. Leakers freestyle with references to the COVID-19 vaccine and Quavo’s split from Saweetie. “Word to Quavo, every Saweetie had to tap in,” he rapped. He also switched it up for more old-school and boom-bap style instrumentals, tackling Mobb Deep’s “Back at You,” LL Cool J’s “I Shot Ya,” and the Notorious B.I.G.’s “You’re Nobody (Til Somebody Kills You)” and “Long Kiss Goodnight.”

“They got Amnesia like I ain’t make it outta Africa first, and then the South Bronx, the Mecca of hip hop,” wrote French upon sharing the video on Instagram. “Just loaded a six piece freestyle.”

Earlier this month, French further teased the impending arrival of his They Got Amnesia album with the action-packed video for his Fivio Foreign collab “Panicking.” The record was originally due to be released on Nov. 12 before being delayed to Nov. 19. In a video shared on social media, French implied this was due to production on a video with Doja Cat. He wrote she “pulled up on me on my bday to let me know this album aint dropping on nov 12 till this video is done.”

Check out French Montana’s L.A. Leakers freestyle up top.