UPDATE 11/17, 7:40 p.m. ET: According to TMZ’s “sources with direct knowledge,” Drake pulled his song from French Montana’s They Got Amnesia because Drizzy didn’t think it would be appropriate dropping new music following the Astroworld Festival tragedy, from which he is said to be “still reeling.”

The outlet adds that “Splash Brothers” will make its way to the deluxe version of Montana’s album.

See original story below.

With French Montana set to release his new album They Got Amnesia this Friday, it looks like his latest collaboration with Drake has been removed from the tracklist.

When French revealed what to expect earlier this month, “Splash Brothers” featuring Drake was listed as the fourth track. On Wednesday, fans noticed the song is no longer listed on the project’s Apple Music pre-order page. Instead, a song titled “Fraud,” which didn’t appear on the initial tracklist, is listed in its place.

A since-deleted snippet of Drake’s verse made the rounds on social media Wednesday, which allegedly featured a Drizzy bar about having sex with a certain rapper’s wife. Of course, some fans have speculated that he was referencing the rumor about him sleeping with Kanye West’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

If in fact Drake did nod to his rumored fling with Kim, it makes sense the song was removed from the official tracklist, considering he and Kanye just squashed their beef.

Both rappers took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce their reconciliation, as Ye posted a picture of the two of them with J Prince. Drake and West then followed it up with a video of Dave Chappelle speaking inside the Certified Lover Boy artist’s Toronto mansion about the pair putting their differences aside. “Make some noise for Kanye and Drake and make some noise for our reconciliation,” Chappelle can be heard saying in a clip Ye posted to his IG Stories.

J Prince also spoke about the meeting on social media, seemingly announcing Ye and Drizzy will perform next month at a Free Larry Hoover Concert. “What a beautiful night I had last night in Canada. Let’s make history December 9. Free Larry Hoover Concert,” he wrote.