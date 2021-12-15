Atlanta rapper Foogiano has been indicted on federal gun charges in connection to a 2020 nightclub shooting that left two people dead and eight others injured, Greenville News reports.

Foogiano, whose real name is Kwame Brown, was indicted in a U.S. District Court in Greenville, South Carolina on Friday. Brown is facing two counts of illegal possession of a firearm by a felon. Foogiano was performing July 5, 2020 at the Lavish Lounge in Greenville County, South Carolina when 10 people were shot.

Authorities claim Foogiano was not responsible for firing any weapons during the night of the shooting. However, he knowingly possessed a firearm while having been previously convicted of a felony.

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis told local news station WYFF that gunfire erupted at the club after a member of Foogiano’s entourage, who was on stage with the rapper, flashed a gang sign at someone in the crowd.

“He pulls his shirt up, pulls a pistol out, presents it and people kinda start to separate and get away from the original altercation and he begins to fire,” Lewis said.

Twelve rounds were fired and 10 people were shot, according to Lewis. A man named Jarquez Kezavion was arrested days after the shooting and charged with murder.

Mykala Bell, 23, of Greenville and Clarence Sterling Johnson, 51, of Duncan, South Carolina, both died at the hospital after being shot.