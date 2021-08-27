Kanye West’s third Donda listening event in Chicago was a spectacle, to say the least, with cameo appearances from several entertainers, including Don Toliver, Rooga, Westside Gunn, and the controversial Marilyn Manson and DaBaby.

They all stood by and listened to the latest version of Kanye’s yet-to-be-released tenth studio album as the replica of the rapper’s childhood home collected smoke behind them in Soldier Field. After the show, Fivio Foreign, who delivered a standout verse on the last two iterations of the album, took to Twitter, responding to the performance and saying that he and West have more in store for fans.

“He doin my Album,” Fivio Foreign responded to a tweet that read, “Kanye West gotta exec produce Fivio Foreign’s whole career from now idc.”

While it is completely speculatory right now, it wouldn’t be outside the realm of possibility for Kanye to have some hand in producing Fivio’s forthcoming debut album. West has recently produced the entire album of classic Chicago rap duo Abstract Mindstate who dropped their return project, Dreams Still Inspire, earlier this month. West also helped produced the single for Lil Nas X’s upcoming album, “Industry Baby.”

Fivio Foreign was released from prison over a month ago and immediately got back into the booth, delivering a fiery Funk Flex Freestyle where the rapper laments on being caught up in the system, witnessing violence at a young age, and more.

Without any official confirmation that ‘Ye is producing Fivio’s next album, all we can do is wait like we’ve been doing for the release of Donda.