Finneas O’Connell, best known for his work with his sister Billie Eilish, has announced his debut solo album and shared the new song “A Concert Six Months From Now.”

A showcase of his sparse songwriting style but with his vocals front and center, “A Concert Six Months From Now” shows that Finneas is just as capable penning songs for himself as he is for others. The arrival of the new song comes alongside the news that Finneas has signed with Interscope Records, and his debut record with the label will be arriving on Oct. 15.

The video for the new song is directed by Sam Bennett, and was filmed at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Following him as he slowly walks through the empty venue, it’s an evocative clip that feels just as grandiose as the song itself.

Thankfully, fans won’t need to actually wait six months to see Finneas live in concert. As announced on Thursday, he’s also set to kick off a North America tour this fall, starting in October and running through to late November.

Watch the video for “A Concert Six Months From Now” up top.