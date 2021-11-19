Fetty Wap has spoken out for the first time since his October arrest at CitiField and subsequent indictment on federal drug charges.

Last month, Fetty Wap was arrested on federal drug charges, and he subsequently entered a not guilty plea. He has since been released on a $500,000 bond, but he’s facing accusations that he was responsible for running a drug ring based out of Long Island. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday, the “Trap Queen” artist reflected on the idea of loyalty.

“Loyalty can be both a great trait and a deadly one … choose wisely with who you stand with but never change what you stand for Never bend Never Fold … Head up like a nose bleed #ImOnBorrowedTime,” Fetty wrote in the caption alongside a video that features a promo for his latest project, The Butterfly Effect. “if it ain’t life it ain’t forever I’ll be back better wiser and smarter.”

The rapper was arrested last month ahead of his performance at Rolling Loud in New York.

According to federal reports on the case, Fetty and his alleged drug ring had been responsible for trafficking over 100 kilos of opioids, crack, and cocaine from the West Coast to be sold in Long Island. After his arrest, the FBI recovered $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl pills, two 9mm handguns, a rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, a .40 caliber pistol and ammunition.