Rap royalty Fat Joe, Remy Ma, and Cool & Dre have joined forces yet again, this time to deliver a new summer anthem in the form of their song “Back Outside.”

As social distance restrictions have been rolled back and summer is in full swing, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, and Cool & Dre want to make sure we’re ready to be outside again. Sampling Frankie Beverley and Maze’s song “Before I Let Go,” the rappers make a song that fits perfectly into a barbeque playlist or family reunion soundtrack. Dre also blends in a birthday shoutout portion of the song, making it sound like he’s trying to bring all the feel-good moments from mid-90’s rap back in 2021 as we all return outside.

Recently, Fat Joe appeared alongside Q-Tip, Ghostface Killah, De La Soul, ASAP Ferg, Redman, Talib Kweli, and DJ Clark Kent after Dave Chappelle surprisingly closed the Tribeca Film Festival with a 30-minute concert at Radio City Music Hall.

“@davechappelle brings out surprise musical guests from some of New York’s very own, Fat Joe, A$AP Ferg, Q-Tip, Talib Kweli, Ghostface and more to round off the night,” the venue posted to their Instagram page.

Fat Joe has already been outside this summer, popping up there and alongside boxer and close friend Edgar Berlanga in the ring.

“I don’t make no money off of Edgar Berlanga,” Fat Joe said of the boxer when talking to Complex. “This is strictly out of love and respect.”

Listen to Fat Joe, Remy Ma, and Cool & Dre’s new song “Back Outside” up top.