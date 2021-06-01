Fat Joe showed why his career has stood the test of time by performing a medley of hits for the latest installment of NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series.

The Don started off with the rough and rugged aesthetic that made him a sensation in underground hip-hop with “My Lifestyle,” a B-side cut from his platinum-selling 2001 album, J.O.S.E. (Jealous Ones Still Envy).

Joe then turned to J.O.S.E.’s A-side by performing his hit single “What’s Luv?” Although Ashanti wasn’t on hand to perform her vocals, Joe’s protégé, Angelica Vila, filled in to complete the song. This set the stage for Joe to transition into his smash record, “Lean Back” and his newest hit “Sunshine.”

After giving fans a crash course in his discography, Fat Joe ended the concert by performing the track that reshaped his career for a newer generation, “All The Way Up.” This song and performance also served as a double entendre since the entire Tiny Desk (Home) Concert was held at Joe’s Washington Heights clothing store, UP NYC.

Watch Fat Joe’s NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert above.