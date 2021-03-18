It looks like Saweetie isn’t into the idea of sharing Quavo with anyone.

In the second episode of the new Revolt TV show Respectfully Justin, co-hosts Justin Combs and Justin LaBoy asked the Bay Area rapper if her man is respectful, loves her, and gives her everything she wants, would she have a threesome with him? “He’s doing everything right?” she said. “So that’s shopping sprees, that’s good dick, that’s communication, picking up the phone one ring,” she added around the 19:15 mark in the clip above as she mulls over her response.

She continued, “So, a threesome, right? I normally talk to men who are cultured, who have been around the world, who know a lot of people,” she said. “But because he’s doing everything right, I’m going to give him the honor of picking the n***a who we gonna have a threesome with.”

Her response caused an uproar with the audience and co-hosts, but Saweetie maintained a straight face, even showing slight confusion at everyone’s response. The internet also found her answer equally amazing.

Elsewhere, Saweetie discussed whether she could date a broke man, if she’s ever had a one-night stand, the most thoughtful gift she’s given a man, how to ask for money from your partner, and more.