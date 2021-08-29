After five weeks, four public listening events, and countless delays, Kanye West has officially released his long-awaited, highly anticipated new album, Donda.

The 27-track project hit music streaming services on Sunday morning with its release confirmed by the 44-year-old rapper’s manager, Bu Thiam, on Twitter. “Listening now Donda,” he captioned a screenshot of one of the album’s tracks.

Donda includes contributions from Jay-Z (“Jail”), the Weeknd and Lil Baby (“Hurricane”), the Lox (“Jesus Lord”), Young Thug (“Remote Control”), Travis Scott (“Praise God”), the late Pop Smoke (“Tell the Vision”), Roddy Ricch (“Pure Souls”), Lil Durk (“Jonah”), Playboi Carti (“Junya”), Ty Dolla $ign (“Junya Pt. 2”), Kid Cudi (“Moon”), Chris Brown (“New Again”), Lil Yachty (“Ok Ok”), Fivio Foreign (“Off The Grid”), and more.

On the production side of things, there’s Boi-1da, Mike Dean, E.Vax of Ratatat, 88 Keys, Swizz Beatz, Wheezy, and Gesaffelstein.

The album, which is named after his mother, Donda West, who died at age 58 in 2007, is Kanye’s first solo LP since 2019’s Jesus Is King, and first full-length offering since his collaborative effort with Sunday Service Choir, Jesus Is Born.

Check out how Twitter reacted to the sudden release of Kanye’s 10th studio album below.