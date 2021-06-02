ENNY’s star continues to rise.

Having made every ones to watch list going this year, off the back of the runaway success of “Peng Black Girls” and its Jorja Smith-assisted remix, the South East London rapper/singer returns with her new single, “I Want”, following March’s laid-back offering, “Same Old”.

Steeping into more of a dance-R&B zone, the Paya-produced track is a stylistic departure from ENNY’s previous cuts, showing her versatility as she flits between rapping and singing for this summer-ready thumper.